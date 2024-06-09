2024 K-Culture Day Held In Kathmandu

2024 K-Culture Day Held In Kathmandu

June 9, 2024, 10:44 a.m.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal held the '2024 K-Culture Day' including '2024 Quiz on Korea in Nepal', '2024 Korean Speech Contest', and 'K-Culture Experience Event' at the Hotel Himalaya on Friday, June 7, 2024. All Korean culture enthusiasts were welcomed at the K-Culture Day in Kathmandu.

The events are as follows

2024 Quiz on Korea in Nepal

Date and place: Friday, June 7, 2024, 9:00 am to 10:30 am, Hotel Himalaya Grand Ballroom

Content: A quiz competition to compete for knowledge about Korea, and the winner of this competition will be given the privilege of participating in the final to be held in Korea in September 2024 as a representative of Nepal. (The final round in Korea will be pre-recorded and broadcasted on KBS on October 9, on the occasion of 'Hangeul Day'.)

Participants: 45 Nepalese people with general knowledge about Korea and Korean language proficiency who passed the first preliminary round.

Photo- mai.JPG

2024 Korean Speech Contest

Date and place: Friday, June 7, 2024, 10:40 am to 12:00 pm, Hotel Himalaya Grand Ballroom

Contents: Speech in Korean language under the theme of "The role of youth in the development of bilateral relations commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Nepal."

First, second, and third place winners presented with the Embassy certificates and prizes.

Participants: 10 Nepalese with excellent Korean language proficiency who passed the first preliminary round.

K-Culture Experience (Free entry for general public)

Friday, June 7, 2024, 1:00 pm to 16:00 pm, Hotel Himalaya Grand Ballroom

Photo-1(2).jpeg

Contents: Korean Calligraphy by Sejong Culture Academy, Hanbok experience and photo zone, Korean traditional games, K-Drama name selection and Dalgona experience, Korean Traditional Rice cake, Tteok-making, etc.

Ambassador Park Taeyoung announced that the Embassy will be organizing various programs in cultural, economic and development areas to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year in 2024. He also expressed that this kind of event will further enhance cultural exchange between the Republic of Korea and Nepal.

The embassy will continue to strive for the promotion of friendship and cultural exchange between Korea and Nepal in the future.

