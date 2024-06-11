Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places of Bagmati, Koshi and Gandaki

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places of Koshi And Hily Regions of Bagmati

June 11, 2024, 7:59 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon wind, and low pressure exist in Indian state of Bihar, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi province and hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country.

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi province and hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.

Dhalkebar-Inaruwa 400 kV Transmission line completed.
Jun 11, 2024
Nepal Receives Rs.1200 Billion Remittance In The Last 10 Months
Jun 11, 2024
UN Security Council Adopts Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire
Jun 11, 2024
IFAD And IOM Celebrated The Vital Contributions Of Migration In Supporting Nepali Families
Jun 10, 2024
PM Prachanda Attended The Swearing-in Ceremony Of Indian PM Modi
Jun 10, 2024

