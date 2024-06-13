G7 leaders to discuss using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine: US

G7 leaders to discuss using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine: US

June 13, 2024, 7:50 a.m.

A senior US government official says Group of Seven countries will look at ways to use frozen Russian assets to provide funding to Ukraine.

The group's members froze the assets using sanctions after Russia invaded its neighbor in 2022.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday the matter will be on the agenda of the G7 summit starting on Thursday in Italy.

Kirby said, "I think you're going to see unanimity here at the G7 when it comes to working towards using these frozen assets to help Ukraine with their reconstruction." He said leaders would announce "new steps" to that end.

The G7 countries have already said they are considering using interest earned on frozen Russian sovereign assets.

Kirby said G7 leaders will also announce a new set of sanctions and export controls, targeting entities and networks that are helping Russia procure resources for the invasion of Ukraine.

He added that US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a news conference on Thursday on the sidelines of the summit.

Agencies

US Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady
Jun 13, 2024
Blinken Urges Netanyahu, Opposition Leaders To Agree To Gaza Ceasefire
Jun 12, 2024
Putin To Visit North Korea
Jun 12, 2024
Russia Thanks China For Staying Away From Ukraine Peace Summit
Jun 11, 2024
Modi Sworn In For Third Term As Prime Minister With Reduced BJP Strength
Jun 10, 2024

More on International

US Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady By Agencies 10 hours, 33 minutes ago
Blinken Urges Netanyahu, Opposition Leaders To Agree To Gaza Ceasefire By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
Putin To Visit North Korea By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
Russia Thanks China For Staying Away From Ukraine Peace Summit By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago
UN Security Council Adopts Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Ukraine Faces Summer Power Shortages With Russian Attacks On Energy Facilities By Agencies 4 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

FNCCI President Calls for foreign investment to realize social justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2024
Secretary General of SAARC calls on the President of Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2024
NEA Launched Its Own State-of-the-art International Data Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2024
Kathmandu Valley Has To Wait Few More Days For Monsoon Shower By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2024
Weather Forecast: Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Bagmati,Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 13, 2024
Did Modi Lose Even When Winning? By Dipak Gyawali Jun 12, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75