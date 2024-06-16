SAARC Secretary General Participated Roundtable Discussion At Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute in Sri Lanka

At the invitation of Ambassador Ravinath P. Ariyasinha, Executive Director of the Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute (LKI) in Sri Lanka, the Secretary General of SAARC, Ambassador Golam Sarwar, participated in a roundtable discussion at LKI on Wednesday, June 13, 2024. The event was attended by eminent scholars, policymakers, and executives involved in the SAARC process in Sri Lanka.

In extending a warm welcome to the Secretary-General, Ambassador Aryasinha graciously invited him to provide an update on the current advancements and future direction of the SAARC Process.

While addressing the esteemed gathering, the Secretary General emphasized that SAARC is fundamentally a people-centric organization, established to enhance the living standards of its populace. He further highlighted that although SAARC initially focused on specific areas for regional collaboration, it now encompasses nearly every facet of development activity, significantly impacting the lives and livelihoods of its people.

Ambassador Sarwar stressed the importance of understanding and addressing the key constraints that have hindered greater regional cooperation in South Asia, citing overwhelming evidence of the benefits of increased collaboration seen in other regions. In conclusion, he expressed optimism that with concerted regional efforts and strong political commitment, SAARC will facilitate the transformation of South Asia into a resilient region marked by greater progress and prosperity.

Following the Secretary General's remarks, a question and answer session was held, allowing the audience to engage directly with the discussion.