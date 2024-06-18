Putin Set To Meet With Kim

Putin Set To Meet With Kim

June 18, 2024, 7:52 a.m.

Aides to Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Monday that he will make a visit this week to North Korea. They say he will meet with leader Kim Jong Un to discuss ways to strengthen their military alliance.

Putin will follow through on an invitation Kim extended when they met last September at a spaceport in Russia's Far East. He will be making his first visit to North Korea since he traveled there in 2000, the year he took power.

Putin's aides say he will arrive late Tuesday and will be joined by his foreign and defense ministers and other senior officials. He is scheduled to meet with Kim the next day. They are expected to tighten economic and security ties and sign an agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Western leaders have seen Russian forces deplete their arsenal during more than two years of fighting in Ukraine. They have accused the North Koreans of helping to fill that gap with ballistic missiles and other munitions.

South Korean intelligence analysts say, in return, the Russians are supporting efforts to put another spy satellite into orbit. The North Koreans have promised to send up three satellites this year. However, they failed in an attempt last month.

A Russian diplomatic analyst says Putin wants to demonstrate his ties with Kim ahead of the NATO summit next month focused on Ukraine. "As Western countries increase the pressure on Russia, it is trying to rely on countries that are not under Western influence," said Vladimir Evseev of the Institute of CIS countries.

Putin will head on to Hanoi later on Wednesday. He is set to meet with the Secretary General of the Vietnamese Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong. They are expected to discuss trade, as well as regional and international affairs.

Agencies

CPPCC Vice Chairman Bater And PM Prachada Discussed Bilateral Relations And Mutual Cooperation Issues
Jun 17, 2024
Delegates To Ukraine Peace Summit Adopt Joint Communique
Jun 17, 2024
Zelenskyy Stresses Significance Of Participants At Peace Summit
Jun 16, 2024
G7 Leaders Adopt Joint Communique
Jun 15, 2024
Nineteen Percent Nepalis Suffer From Blood Pressure : Living Standards Survey-IV
Jun 14, 2024

More on International

Australia, China Hold Fence-mending Talks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 45 minutes ago
Delegates To Ukraine Peace Summit Adopt Joint Communique By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Zelenskyy Stresses Significance Of Participants At Peace Summit By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
G7 Leaders Adopt Joint Communique By Agencies 3 days, 14 hours ago
G7 Leaders Agree On Loan To Ukraine Worth 50 Billion Dollars By Agencies 4 days, 15 hours ago
G7 leaders to discuss using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine: US By Agencies 5 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

FROM STATEHOOD TO REGIONHOOD: Expediting Nepal-Bangladesh Power Trade By Prabal Adhikari Jun 18, 2024
FAO And AFU Signed MoU To Strengthen Agriculture Research And Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2024
President Paudel Held Official Meeting With German President Dr. Steinmeier By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2024
WB Senior MD Trotsenberg Calls On Finance Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2024
The Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka reaffirms Sri Lanka's unwavering commitment to SAARC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2024
WB's Senior MD Trotsenburg Calls On Prime Minister Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75