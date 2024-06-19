LOVE YOUR EYES A Children Activity Book Remind Of FHF-TIO Friendship Through Mithila Arts

Australia’s Ambassador to Nepal, HE Felicity Volk and Dr Reeta Gurung, Chief Executive Officer from Tilganga Institute of Ophthalmology (TIO) launched an important new resource to promote eye health in children.

One thousand copies of a children’s activity book that delivers important messages about eye care, will be available in pediatric facilities at TIO. As young patients wait for treatment, they will now enjoy activity-based learning about eye health and the partnership between Dr.Sanduk Ruit of TIO and Australia's Dr.Fred Hollows to support health services in Nepal.

With funding from the Australian Embassy, the book was designed by Australia-based social entrepreneur and Rotarian, Ms. Sandra Fiedeldy and a team of Mithila artists from Relative Nepal. It continues a partnership among the Australian Embassy, TIO and Relative Nepal, that is employing traditional arts to promote both eye health and indigenous cultural arts.

Ambassador Volk said, “This book is both an appealing educational tool and a celebration of an enduring partnership between renowned eye specialists in Nepal and Australia, Dr. Ruit and Dr. Hollows, between TIO and the Fred Hollows Foundation and between the people of Nepal and the people of Australia. Also, she added “I commend Sandra Fiedeldy, the humble Australian behind this project. Sandra is determined to be of service to the people of Nepal – children, artists and health professionals alike. She is an important part of the human bridge between our countries.”

Representing the artists, Executive Director of Relative Nepal, Mr.Jay Prakash Mandal thanked the Fred Hollows Foundation, TIO, the Australian Embassy and Sandra Fiedeldy for supporting Janakpur’s Mithila artists. He said, “Opportunities like these bring traditional Mithila arts to a global audience and help artists earn a living from their artistic practice.”

Dr. Reeta Gurung, Chief Executive Officer of TIO thanked the Australian Embassy, Relative Nepal and Sandra Fiedeldy for the books and hoped Nepal-Australia friendship will be stronger in the days to come.