Hezbollah Incursion Into Israel Feared As Two Sides Continue Hostile Exchanges

June 21, 2024, 7:50 a.m.

The Israeli military and the Shia Muslim group Hezbollah in neighboring Lebanon have continued to carry out attacks on each other for days. Fears are growing that the situation might deteriorate further with a possible incursion by Hezbollah into northern Israel.

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military continued its offensive against the Islamic group Hamas, with which Hezbollah shows solidarity. The military announced on Thursday that an airstrike in northern Gaza had eliminated a Hamas squad commander.

Gaza health authorities said 35 people were killed in Israel attacks within 24 hours.

Israel also killed a Hezbollah commander with an airstrike in Lebanon on Thursday.

Hezbollah responded on the same day by firing rockets toward Israel.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech that if the war was imposed on Lebanon, his group would fight with no regulations and no ceilings.

He warned that an invasion of the northern part of Israel remains on the table if the confrontation escalates.

The Associated Press reported that Israeli strikes have killed more than 400 people in Lebanon, including Hezbollah fighters and civilians.

The media outlet said that 16 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed in northern Israel.

Agencies

