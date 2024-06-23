Japan's Emperor, Empress Arrive In Britain

Japan's Emperor, Empress arrive in Britain

June 23, 2024, 7:54 a.m.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have arrived in Britain. This is their second goodwill trip abroad since Emperor Naruhito was enthroned in 2019.

A government plane carrying the Imperial couple landed at an airport near London shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Emperor and Empress last visited Britain for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

This time, they were officially invited by King Charles. The Emperor plans to visit a venue promoting Japanese culture in London on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the couple will attend a welcoming ceremony, as well as a banquet at Buckingham Palace.

The Emperor plans to visit the British royal family's tomb at Windsor Castle on Thursday to lay flowers at the grave of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip.

The next day, the Emperor and Empress are scheduled to visit the University of Oxford, where they both studied.

Agencies

