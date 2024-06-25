Chinese Vice Minister And PM Prachanda Discussed Bilateral Relations

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Sun Weidong paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' today.

In the meeting held at Singha Durbar, the two discussed about issues of mutual interest, concern and cooperation.

On the occasion, PM Prachanda shared happiness over China's assistance to socio-economic development of Nepal.

Referring to Nepal's objective to get upgraded from least developed country by 2026, PM Prachanda expected continued assistance from the PRC to make Nepal's graduation successful.

In response, Vice Minister Sun said that China has decided to mark 'Visit Nepal-2025' to encourage Chinese tourists to visit Nepal and thus promote Nepal's tourism, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of Nepal-China diplomatic relationship.

He also expressed commitment that China would continue its assistance to Nepal for socio-economic development.

Vice Minister Sun arrived here today on a three-day official visit to attend the Sixteenth Meeting of Nepal-China Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism scheduled to be held in Kathmandu on 25 June.