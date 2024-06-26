Japan's Emperor, Empress Attend State Banquet In UK

Japan's Emperor, Empress Attend State Banquet In UK

June 26, 2024, 7:58 a.m.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended a banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as part of their state visit to the United Kingdom.

The state dinner was held by King Charles and Queen Camilla. Emperor Naruhito wore a medal of the Order of the Garter, which is the oldest and most senior order of chivalry in Britain. He received it from the king at a welcome luncheon earlier in the day.

About 170 people from Japan and the UK attended the dinner. King Charles used some Japanese phrases when he delivered his welcome speech.

Japan emperor and UK Prince.jpeg

King Charles said: "Welcome back to Britain. At the core of our partnership is a close friendship."

Emperor Naruhito responded to the King's speech by saying he hopes the UK visit will enable the friendship that exists between the two countries to be passed on to young people and children who will develop it even further.

Emperor Naruhito said: "It is my sincere hope that both Japan and the UK as friends like no other, will continue to make untiring efforts for true mutual understanding through exchanges of our people, thereby building an enduring relationship based on friendship, goodwill and cooperation."

This is the third time that an Emperor and an Empress from Japan have made a state visit to the UK.

