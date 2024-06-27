SEE Results Out; 47.86% Students Pass

The National Examinations Board, Examinations Control Office has published the results of this year's Secondary Education Examinations (SEE).

According to Examination Controller Nandalal Poudel, out of 464,785 students appeared in the SEE exam, 47.86 per cent passed.

A total of 242,092 students have passed towards regular category, said Examination Controller Poudel. Out of those who have qualified, 186 have secured 4 GPA. A total of 52.14 per cent candidates who appeared in the examination obtained non-grade (NG). They will have to take the grade increase test again.

He informed that the examination of 221 students has been canceled. Examination Controller Poudel said that the results have been published as per the Letter Grading Guidelines- 2078 BS this year.