SEE Results Out; 47.86% Students Pass

SEE Results Out; 47.86% Students Pass

June 27, 2024, 1:08 p.m.

The National Examinations Board, Examinations Control Office has published the results of this year's Secondary Education Examinations (SEE).

According to Examination Controller Nandalal Poudel, out of 464,785 students appeared in the SEE exam, 47.86 per cent passed.

A total of 242,092 students have passed towards regular category, said Examination Controller Poudel. Out of those who have qualified, 186 have secured 4 GPA. A total of 52.14 per cent candidates who appeared in the examination obtained non-grade (NG). They will have to take the grade increase test again.

He informed that the examination of 221 students has been canceled. Examination Controller Poudel said that the results have been published as per the Letter Grading Guidelines- 2078 BS this year.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And China Are Closer To Sign BRI Implementation Plan
Jun 27, 2024
Chandra Dhakal, FNCCI President, Urged The OPEC Fund For More Investment In Nepal
Jun 27, 2024
Pakistani Embassy In Kathmandu organizes Essay And Speech Competition
Jun 27, 2024
Monsoon Wreak Havoc 14 Die, Two Missing, Dozens Houses Burried
Jun 27, 2024
Global IME Bank to borrow $20.5 Million From OPEC Fund To Spend On Small Businesses
Jun 27, 2024

More on National

Nepal And China Are Closer To Sign BRI Implementation Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 52 minutes ago
Pakistani Embassy In Kathmandu organizes Essay And Speech Competition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 6 minutes ago
IFAD/ MOICS SAMRIDDHI : Returnee Migrants Find New Beginnings By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 16 hours ago
Save the Children Organizes Learning and Sharing Event to Discuss Results of Global Fund Grant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Secretary General addresses ACD Ministerial Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Chinese Vice Minister And PM Prachanda Discussed Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Chandra Dhakal, FNCCI President, Urged The OPEC Fund For More Investment In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024
Monsoon Wreak Havoc 14 Die, Two Missing, Dozens Houses Burried By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024
Global IME Bank to borrow $20.5 Million From OPEC Fund To Spend On Small Businesses By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024
Biden And Trump Get Ready For First Debate Of 2024 Election By Agencies Jun 27, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances of Heavy Rain Is Likely In Few Places of Koshi, Gandaki, Madhes, Lumbini, Karnali And Surdur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024
House Endorses Budget Of Fiscal Year 2024/25 By Agencies Jun 26, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75