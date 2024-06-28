Foreign Minister Shrestha Directed Nepalese Ambassador To Give Economic Diplomacy A Top Priority

Foreign Minister Shrestha Directed Nepalese Ambassador To Give Economic Diplomacy A Top Priority

June 28, 2024, 7:36 a.m.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha has said that the government has placed economic diplomacy on top priority.

Addressing a meeting with Nepali ambassador through a virtual means on Thursday, the foreign minister also directed the Nepali ambassadors and the heads of missions to work for the welfare and security of Nepali workers abroad.

He directed the Nepali ambassadors to play proactive role to boost investment, export and tourism in the country.

He said that a significant gap is noticed in the commitment from foreign investors and actual inflow of investment in Nepal. To address this challenge, DPM Shrestha viewed that there is need of effective mobilization of foreign diplomatic missions.

DPM Shrestha said, "There is need of following up the investors who have participated in the investment summit held in April vis-a-vis a continued effort of diplomatic agencies will be required to acquaint the potential investment opportunity to them in Nepal".

He mentioned that the international relation and diplomacy is being pursued focusing primarily on socioeconomic development of the country.

Saying the government has made investment in the foreign embassies according to its capacity, DPM Shrestha said, "Identify the international markets for Nepali exports, inspire the potential investors to enhance investment in Nepal. I urge you all to contribute proactively in establishing Nepal as an attractive investment destination and promote Nepal as an elite tourist spot all over the world.”

