Iranian Voters Cast Ballots In Presidential Election On Friday

Iranian Voters Cast Ballots In Presidential Election On Friday

June 28, 2024, 7:23 a.m.

Voters in Iran are heading to the polls on Friday to choose their next president. The election is a de facto three-man contest, with two hardline conservatives and a reformist.

The vote was called to pick a successor to Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline conservative who died in a helicopter crash last month.

The Guardian Council, a panel of Islamic jurists and other members, approved the candidacies of six people. But two of them withdrew.

The three major contestants are two hardline conservatives who do not mind being confrontational toward Western countries, and a reformist who seeks dialogue.

One of the hardline candidates is Saeed Jalili. He was secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, a body in charge of national defense and foreign affairs.

The other hardliner is parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who belonged to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The two are battling for support among conservative voters.

The reformist candidate is Masoud Pezeshkian, who was deputy parliamentary speaker and health minister. He is trying to win over voters unhappy with hardline conservative policies.

Preliminary results are expected as early as Saturday. If none of the candidates gains a majority, a runoff will take place on July 5 between the top two finishers.

Agencies

Biden And Trump Get Ready For First Debate Of 2024 Election
Jun 27, 2024
House Endorses Budget Of Fiscal Year 2024/25
Jun 26, 2024
Japan's Emperor, Empress Attend State Banquet In UK
Jun 26, 2024
Russia Summons US Ambassador Over Crimea Attack
Jun 25, 2024
Four Killed In Ukraine Missile Attack On Crimea, Russia Says
Jun 24, 2024

More on International

Biden And Trump Get Ready For First Debate Of 2024 Election By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Japan's Emperor, Empress Attend State Banquet In UK By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Russia Summons US Ambassador Over Crimea Attack By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Four Killed In Ukraine Missile Attack On Crimea, Russia Says By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
Japan's Emperor, Empress Arrive In Britain By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago
Torrential Rains Kill More Than 50 In Southern China By Agencies 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Shrestha Directed Nepalese Ambassador To Give Economic Diplomacy A Top Priority By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2024
Maithili International Film Festival Held In Janakpurdham By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy, Light Rain Is Likely In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2024
SEE Results Out; 47.86% Students Pass By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024
Nepal And China Are Closer To Sign BRI Implementation Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024
Chandra Dhakal, FNCCI President, Urged The OPEC Fund For More Investment In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75