Foreign Employment Application To Be Verified Online: DPM Shrestha

The verification of the foreign employment application is going to be done through completely online from July 16.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha has described the arrangements for the online provision of a verification in a program organised for heads and employees of the Nepali missions abroad.

According to the new arrangement, the necessary documents submitted by the employer company to the agency for taking workers from Nepal will be verified online from July 16 so that the service flow will be timely and efficient.

The government is about to implement a new system by including this service in the foreign employment information management system.