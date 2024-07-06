Park Taeyoung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nepal, said that the Korean wave has captured the imagination of young people in Nepal, especially through K-pop, K-dramas, K-beauty and Korean fashion.

He said that this trend will continue to strengthen the deeper cultural exchange between the two countries, Korea and Nepal.

Addressing the 2024 K-Pop World Festival in Nepal

The Ambassador thanked the participants and the audience for making this event a memorable one.

K-pop World Festival is an annual event that was first held in 2011 in Changwon City, South Korea. The 2024 K-pop World Festival will be held in Changwon in October.

The K-pop World Festival aims to promote the understanding of Korea through Hallyu content with the active participation of foreigners. For this purpose, each Korean embassy around the world is organizing the regional preliminary round of the K-pop World Festival.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea has hosted the K-pop World Festival in Kathmandu in 2016, 2018, and every year from 2019 to 2023, except 2020, which was canceled due to Covid-19. In 2016, Mongolian Namja had represented Nepal in the final round of the K-pop World Festival in Korea.

This year, the preliminary round in Nepal was held online from June 10 to June 23, 2024. Over 30 teams registered for the competition by submitting the participation video to a K-pop song of their choice.

Among them, 12 teams were selected under three groups: Dance Group, Dance Solo and Vocal category. The final round of Regional Preliminary will be held on July 6, 2024 at Nepal Academy Hall, Kamaladi from 14:00~16:30.

The 3 teams from the Regional Preliminary Round of Nepal - 1 Best Team for Dance Group Category, 1 Best Dance Solo Category and 1 Best Vocal Category will be subject to the first round of screening for the finals in Korea. The performance videos of the teams will be sent to Korea for judging.