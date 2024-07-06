Ambassador Bhandari Highlighted The Importance Of Tourism To Strengthen People To People Relations

Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari stated that the excellent neighborly relations between Nepal and Bangladesh were further consolidated by tourism and people-to-people linkages.

Highlighting tourism as a priority sector of the Government of Nepal, he expressed hope that the B2B contacts between travel and tour entrepreneurs would be instrumental in bringing the two peoples and countries together.

Speaking at a program jointly organized by The Embassy, Nepal Tourism Board, and Hotel Association Nepal jointly organized Nepal Tourism Promotion Program under the theme ‘Next Door Nepal: Your Ultimate Travel Destination’ in Dhaka this evening, ambassador Bhandari said that there are immense possibility to increase the tourists from Bangladesh to Nepal.

LaxmanGautam, Head of Marketing and Promotion Department of Nepal Tourism Board, made a presentation highlighting Nepal’s major touristic products. He also underlined that Bangladesh remains one of the major tourist source markets for Nepal and urged the participating travel agents and tour operators to encourage Bangladeshi friends to visit Nepal.

Binayak Shah, President of the Hotel Association Nepal (HAN), stressed the vibrant and welcoming spirit of Nepal and appreciated the role played by B2B engagements in promoting tourism exchanges between the two countries. Chief Executive Officer of HAN Mr. Tek Bahadur Mahat made a presentation on profile of hotels participating at the event.

Deputy Director of Bangladesh Tourism Board Mr. Mohammed Saiful Hassan emphasized the need of enhanced connectivity to enrich people-to-people contacts.

On the occasion, Bangladeshi Mount Everest summiteers Ms. NishatMazumder and Mr. Babar Ali were felicitated. They also shared their experiences of their successful Mt. Everest expeditions.

During the event, B2B and networking sessions among hotel, travel, and tour entrepreneurs from Nepal and Bangladesh were held.

Hotel Association Nepal signed five separate Memoranda of Understanding with Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA), Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB), Bangladesh Outbound Tour Operators Association (BOTOA), Tourism and Hospitality Industry Skills Council (T&HISC) and Asian Tourism Fair.

Nepali folk cultural performances were also showcased during the event.

The visiting delegation from Nepal comprised 21 members including officials from Nepal Tourism Board, Hotel Association Nepal, and representatives of 13 different hotels. The Programme was attended by over 150 participants, including government officials, representatives of travel agencies, tour operators, hotels and airlines, and other hospitality, travel and tourism-related organizations of Bangladesh.