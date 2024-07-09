Biden Tells Democrats He's 'Firmly Committed' To Staying In Election Race

Biden Tells Democrats He's 'Firmly Committed' To Staying In Election Race

July 9, 2024, 7:52 a.m.

US President Joe Biden has been trying to calm the fears of Democrats nervous about his chances in the November election. He wrote a letter on Monday to Democratic lawmakers in Congress, saying he is "firmly committed" to beating his rival, Donald Trump.

Lawmakers and donors saw Biden struggle to express himself in a debate with Trump about two weeks ago. Many are raising concerns about his health, and more of them have come out to say he should withdraw.

Biden acknowledged in his letter that he is not "blind" to the worries voters have about "what is at stake." He says he knows "better than anyone" the responsibilities of the nominee. He added that Democrats spoke clearly during the primaries and chose him by a "wide margin."

Biden touted his successes during more than three years in the White House. He says he has created more than 15 million new jobs, revitalized manufacturing and lowered the costs of healthcare.

He says Americans should never allow Trump anywhere near the Oval Office again. He added that the riot on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 proves his predecessor is "unfit" to serve.

US media report multiple lawmakers have approached the House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, calling for the president to step aside. However, others want Jeffries to bring members into line.

Biden wants lawmakers in his party to "end" their calls for him to drop out of the race. He says they must move forward as a "unified" party because any weakening of resolve "only helps Trump."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Madhesh,Koshi And Gandaki Provinces
Jul 09, 2024
Global IME Bank And NAS-IT Signed An Agreemen
Jul 08, 2024
62 Dead, Four Missing In One Month After Monsoon Activity
Jul 08, 2024
Water Flow In Koshi Reaches 400,000 Cusecs
Jul 08, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Madhesh, Sudur Paschim, Lumbini,Bagmati And Koshi
Jul 08, 2024

More on International

India's PM Modi Travels To Russia For Official Visit By Agencies 2 minutes ago
France Left-wing Alliance Projected To Win Most Seats In Lower House By Agencies 1 day ago
Biden Repeats Intention To Continue Presidential Election Campaign By Agencies 1 day ago
Victory Speech By Iran's President-elect, Amid Khamenei Pressure By Agencies 1 day, 23 hours ago
New British Leader Starmer Pledges To Rebuild By Agencies 2 days, 23 hours ago
Sir Keir Starmer Is The UK's New Prime Minister By Agencies 3 days ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Madhesh,Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2024
Global IME Bank And NAS-IT Signed An Agreemen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2024
HELVETAS-NEPAL’s RIVERBED FARMING: Climate-Adaptive And Resilient By Keshab Poudel Jul 08, 2024
62 Dead, Four Missing In One Month After Monsoon Activity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2024
Water Flow In Koshi Reaches 400,000 Cusecs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Madhesh, Sudur Paschim, Lumbini,Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75