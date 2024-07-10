Foreign Secretary Lamsal Left To New Delhi To Take Part In The Second BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat

July 10, 2024, 8:24 p.m.

Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal left for New Delhi ,leading a Nepali delegation to the Second BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat scheduled to be held on 11-12 July 2024 in New Delhi, the Republic of India.

During the Retreat, discussions will be held on further strengthening regional cooperation and partnerships in agreed areas of mutual interests and complementarities within the BIMSTEC framework.

On the occasion, the Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegations of the BIMSTEC Member States are scheduled to pay a joint call on Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

Foreign Secretary is accompanied by a senior official of the Ministry and will return to Kathmandu on 13 July 2024.

