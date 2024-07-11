Foreign Secretary Lamsal In New Delhi

Foreign Secretary, Ms Sewa Lamsal arrived in New Delhi to attend the 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat.
She was warmly welcomed by the DCM, Dr. Surendra Thapa, senior officials of MEA, India and the officials of the Embassy reports Nepal Embassy India in x.
VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75