Foreign Secretary Lamsal In New Delhi

July 11, 2024, 12:29 p.m.

Foreign Secretary, Ms Sewa Lamsal arrived in New Delhi to attend the 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat.

She was warmly welcomed by the DCM, Dr. Surendra Thapa, senior officials of MEA, India and the officials of the Embassy reports Nepal Embassy India in x.

