Parliamentarians Urge Government To Supply Round The Year Water From Melamchi

Suresh Acharya, Secretary of the Ministry of Water Supply, said that Kathmandu will be able to get water for twelve months only after moving the headwork of Melamchi water supply,

He said that the Asian Development Bank has already agreed to provide Rs.2 billion grant for the relocation of head works. He also explained that water cannot be fed from the same headwork during the rainy season.

Speaking at the meeting of the Development, Economic Affairs and Good Governance Committee under the National Assembly on Wednesday, secretary Acharya, Secretary of the Ministry of Water Supply, said that the cabinet has already approved the proposal to grant the study and it will start soon..

Due to the natural calamity in June, 2021, the headwork of Melamchi's water supply project was damaged. Since then, Melamchi was unable to deliver the water round the year.

Water from Melamchi has been stopped from 10th of June last month as there may be more damage when sending water during rainy season. Speaking at the meeting, Secretary Acharya said that there is a situation where the headwork needs to be relocated to provide water for a long time in Kathmandu.

Similarly, Ratna Lamichhane, head of Melamchi Water Supply Project, also said that the headwork of Melamchi Water Supply Project should be relocated to a place where there is hard rock. He informed that the in-principle consent has been received from the Council of Ministers to relocate the headwork.