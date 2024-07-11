SAARC-ADB Consultation Workshop on Climate Change Held In Thimphu

SAARC member states met in Thimphu from 10th to 11th July 2024 to review the status of the implementation of the Thimphu Statement on Climate Change 2010.

The member states discussed the national-level initiatives taken by each member state and exchanged best practices to fight climate change through regional cooperation.

The consultation workshop finalized a set of recommendations to take forward the implementation of the Thimphu Statement on Climate Change. The findings and the recommendations will be adopted at the SAARC Intergovernmental Expert Group on Climate Change Meeting proposed to be held sometime later this year.

The SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu facilitated the two-day consultation workshop held with financial and technical support from ADB.

The Chairperson of the Royal Civil Service Commission, formerly the Director-General of the Department of Environment and Climate Change, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, graced the inaugural session of the workshop.

The 16th SAARC Summit held in Thimphu in 2010 adopted the Thimphu Statement on Climate Change towards a green and happy South Asia.