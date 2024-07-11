US Media: Pelosi Comments Signal Biden Should Reconsider Reelection Bid

US Media: Pelosi Comments Signal Biden Should Reconsider Reelection Bid

July 11, 2024, 7:56 a.m.

American media are reporting that former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is signaling that Joe Biden should reconsider staying in the presidential race.

Pelosi, a longtime ally of President Biden, gave an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, as Biden faces growing calls to step aside after his shaky performance in a televised debate against former President Donald Trump.

When asked whether she supports Biden, Pelosi said: "It's up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We're all encouraging him to make that decision, because time is running short."

Hollywood star George Clooney, a longtime Democrat who co-hosted a major fundraiser for Biden in June, called on the president to withdraw from the race.

Clooney wrote about the event in an article in The New York Times published on Wednesday, saying Biden was "the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

The actor said, "This is about age." He added, "We are not going to win in November with this president."

Biden gave a speech at a labor union meeting on Wednesday. He noted food prices and rents were too high, and said, "We have a whole range of things we're going to get done with your help in the second term."

Agencies

NATO, Indo-Pacific Partners To Enhance Cooperation On Areas Such As Cyberattacks
Jul 11, 2024
Death Toll From Russian Airstrikes Across Ukraine Rises To 42
Jul 10, 2024
Nepal Monsoon: 80 Die, 2764 Families Displaced In Disaster This Monsoon
Jul 10, 2024
Modi Meets With 'Dear Friend' Putin
Jul 10, 2024
19 Highways Blocked, 14 Road Sections Limited To One-way Traffic
Jul 09, 2024

More on International

NATO, Indo-Pacific Partners To Enhance Cooperation On Areas Such As Cyberattacks By Agencies 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
Death Toll From Russian Airstrikes Across Ukraine Rises To 42 By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Modi Meets With 'Dear Friend' Putin By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
India's PM Modi Travels To Russia For Official Visit By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Biden Tells Democrats He's 'Firmly Committed' To Staying In Election Race By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
France Left-wing Alliance Projected To Win Most Seats In Lower House By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Parliamentarians Urge Government To Supply Round The Year Water From Melamchi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2024
Tripartite Agreement Between Global IME Bank, IME And JALSAN By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2024
Nepal Rastra Bank Says Foreign Currency Reserves Reached At All-time High By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2024
NIBL Equity Partners to invest in Jagadamba Spinning Mills By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder And Lightening To Occur Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2024
Foreign Secretary Lamsal Left To New Delhi To Take Part In The Second BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 10, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75