Xi Keen To Boost Ties With South Pacific Island Nations

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed his intention to strengthen ties with the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu in talks with the leaders of the two South Pacific island nations.

China's foreign ministry says Xi held separate meetings with Jeremiah Manele of the Solomon Islands and Charlot Salwai of Vanuatu on Friday in Beijing.

Xi said China sincerely wants to help Pacific Island nations develop.

He also expressed China's readiness to further strengthen ties through development of rural areas and infrastructure.

Xi said China does not seek geopolitical spheres of influence and does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

The remark is seen as a dig at the United States, which is stepping up its involvement in the South Pacific.

China has been showering nations in the region with huge amounts of financial aid, as well as boosting cooperation in fields such as security.

Japan will host the 10th Pacific Islands summit next week. The leaders of 18 countries and territories will be coming, including the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

Observers say Beijing has been working to expand its influence in the region ahead of the summit.