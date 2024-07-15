Indian PM Modi Congratulates PM Oli

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has congratulated KP Sharma Oli on his appointment to the post of Prime Minister of Nepal.

"Congratulations @kpsharmaoli on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal. Look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to further expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity of our peoples," the Indian PM wrote on his social media platform X today.

President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly-appointed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today.