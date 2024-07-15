The Startup Network (Nepal) Celebrates 2nd Anniversary

July 15, 2024, 10:30 a.m.

The Startup Network (Nepal) proudly marks a significant milestone as it completes its second year of empowering Nepal’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Since its inception in July 2022, The Startup Network (Nepal) has been at the forefront of fostering innovation, supporting budding entrepreneurs, and facilitating collaboration within the startup community.

Over the past two years, The Startup Network (Nepal) has achieved notable accomplishments, including:

Hosting Startup Acceleration Program with industry captains to mentor and accelerate the startups.

Organizing Startup Summit Nepal 2023 to create a collaborative community and network amongst startups.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our second anniversary and reflect on the remarkable journey we have had so far," said Dr. Sudeep Rauniar of The Startup Network (Nepal). "Our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and driving sustainable innovation remains unwavering. We look forward to continuing our mission of nurturing Nepal’s startup ecosystem and empowering the next generation of innovators."

As The Startup Network (Nepal) enters its third year, it remains dedicated to expanding its impact, forging new partnerships, and launching initiatives that will further accelerate the growth of startups in Nepal.

