Ambassador Srivastava Thanked Nepali government And The Entire Nepali People Standing Against The Terrorist Attack In India

Nepal will not face any problem in supplies from India due to tensions with Pakistan: Ambassador Srivastava

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava has said that Nepal will not face any problem in supplies from India due to the India-Pakistan tensions.

Speaking to editors of mainstream media outlets at the embassy in Lainchaur on Friday, Ambassador Srivastava said that there would be no problem in managing supplies to neighboring Nepal.

According to Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) ambassador Srivastava requested to be assured that the supply of any kind of goods, including petroleum products, to Nepal will be smooth.

He also informed that security arrangements have been tightened in the border area and pointed out the need for special attention to be paid to border security by both countries to prevent unwanted activities including infiltration, keeping in mind the existing uncomfortable situation.

Ambassador Srivastava informed that he met Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today and said that the Prime Minister expressed solidarity with the opposition to terrorism and the steps being taken against it.

He also informed that the Prime Minister has expressed his commitment to not allow any of Nepal's lands to be used against terrorism, as it is firmly committed to world peace.

He thanked Nepal for expressing solidarity with the government and political parties of Nepal in protesting the terrorist attacks in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir and taking steps against them.

He expressed happiness over the Nepali government and the entire Nepali people standing against the terrorist attack in the Jammu and Kashmir region and emphasized that the entire world should unite against terrorism.

Similarly, he expressed his gratitude for the support and solidarity received from the entire civil society here, especially the mass media sector, and expressed confidence that support will continue to be received in the coming days.

Giving information about the terrorist attack that killed 26 innocent people, including a Nepali, in Pahalgam, Kashmir, and the subsequent developments, Ambassador Srivastava said that Pakistan is responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

Expressing regret over the Pakistani government's deliberate and continuous dissemination of false and misleading information to fuel the conflict between the two neighboring countries, Ambassador Srivastava said, "India is not in favor of escalating the conflict."

But in terms of protecting the country and its people, we are not in favor of making compromises with anyone. On the other hand, the Pakistani people also seem to be in favor of peace, and the entire world community is standing against terrorism. This is something that the Pakistani government and its army need to pay attention to.

He also informed that there were no casualties on the Indian side in the ongoing conflict in the border area, as has been spread by the Pakistani side.

Clarifying that India's responsible mass media and agencies are not promoting war, he requested that people rely on official state agencies for factual and real news regarding the ongoing conflict.

He emphasized that the international community should unite in favor of world peace by firmly confronting terrorism, as the ongoing conflict in the Kashmir region, including terrorism and terrorist attacks, will affect not only India and Pakistan but also the entire world, including the SAARC region.