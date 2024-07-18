Chinese Ambassador Chen calls on DPM Singh

Chinese Ambassador Chen calls on DPM Singh

July 18, 2024, 9:33 p.m.

Ambassador of China to Nepal, Chen Song, paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development, Prakash Man Singh, at the latter's office in Singha Durbar on Thursday.

Ambassador Chen congratulated Minister Singh on his appointment as DPM and wished for a successful tenure.

Discussion on the collaboration between Nepal and China in the areas of urban development took place in the meeting.

The ambassador said that China is willing to assist in the reconstruction of the infrastructure damaged due to disaster of the earthquake in the Rukum and Jajarkot district. He conveyed that China is willing to enhance further bilateral ties.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA Nepal Office Holds Pre-Departure Orientation For Health Ministry Officials
Jul 19, 2024
All Efforts Should Be Made To Distribute Melamchi Water Throughout The Year: Minister Yadav
Jul 19, 2024
Nepal Receives Rs. 200 Billion From USAID In 24 Years
Jul 19, 2024
Dr. Khatiwada And Rimal Appointed PM Oli’s Advisors
Jul 19, 2024
Nepal’s Monsoon Disaster: 125 People Killed In Disaster Related Incidents Since June 10
Jul 19, 2024

More on National

KOICA Nepal Office Holds Pre-Departure Orientation For Health Ministry Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 minutes ago
UNDP/MinErgy: An Inventive Approach To Clean Brick Kiln By Keshab Poudel 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
All Efforts Should Be Made To Distribute Melamchi Water Throughout The Year: Minister Yadav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
Nepal Receives Rs. 200 Billion From USAID In 24 Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
Dr. Khatiwada And Rimal Appointed PM Oli’s Advisors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Kathmandu-Tarai Madhesh Expressway Is 35 Percent Complete: Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 20 minutes ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Monsoon Disaster: 125 People Killed In Disaster Related Incidents Since June 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2024
China's Communist Party Sets New Goal Of Completing Reform By 2029 By Agencies Jul 19, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Sudur Paschim, Lumbini, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 19, 2024
Global IME Ban Has Crossed Five Million Customers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2024
A Renowned Hotelier And Heritage Conservationist Ambica Shrestha Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 18, 2024
HELVETAS NEPAL: Nutrition Through Riverbed Farming By Keshab Poudel Jul 18, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.28,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75