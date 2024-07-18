Chinese Ambassador Chen calls on DPM Singh

Ambassador of China to Nepal, Chen Song, paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development, Prakash Man Singh, at the latter's office in Singha Durbar on Thursday.

Ambassador Chen congratulated Minister Singh on his appointment as DPM and wished for a successful tenure.

Discussion on the collaboration between Nepal and China in the areas of urban development took place in the meeting.

The ambassador said that China is willing to assist in the reconstruction of the infrastructure damaged due to disaster of the earthquake in the Rukum and Jajarkot district. He conveyed that China is willing to enhance further bilateral ties.