Kathmandu-Tarai Madhesh Expressway Is 35 Percent Complete: Nepal Army

July 18, 2024, 5:16 p.m.

In an annual press meet organized by Press and Information Directorate of Nepal Army at Army Headquarter, the Nepali Army has announced that 35 percent of the Kathmandu-Tarai Madhesh Expressway has been completed so far.

At a time when there is growing concern over whether Nepal Army will complete the construction within the extended deadline, Nepal Army said that it is accelerating pace to complete the task in the deadline.

Spokesperson of Nepal Brigadier General Gaurab Kumar KC highlighted the importance of the annual press meet and expressed the hope that media will disseminate the news to general public.

According to Nepal Army, in the last financial year 2080/2081, an additional 9.84 percent of work was completed.

Assistant Project Director Brigadier General Vikas Pokharel informed that 15.54 percent of the work was completed in the previous financial year. Similarly, he informed that 5 bridges under the project have been constructed.

Out of 89 bridges, 50 bridges are under construction. Army has informed that 3 thousand 335 trees were cut in the last financial year.

So far 31743 trees have been cut. Similarly, 5409 meters of tunnels have been constructed. A total of 6667 meters of tunnels will have to be constructed for the arrivals.

Project Chief Brigadier General Pokharel informed that the army is working to complete the construction within the stipulated time. The government extended the time for the second time and has given time to complete the construction in 2083 (2026 March).

