Nepal Receives Rs. 200 Billion From USAID In 24 Years

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided $1.96 billion in development assistance to Nepal since 2000.

USAID has provided more than one and a half billion US dollars in Nepal's health, education, infrastructure, agriculture, economic growth, women and child empowerment, humanitarian assistance, good governance, environment, civil society and communications sectors.

According to USAID statistics, more than 1 million women have been directly reached through health, education, and economic growth programs, and more than 5 million women have been indirectly reached through mass media campaigns.

In an interaction organized by USAID on Thursday, Acting Mission Director Beth Hogan shared the support and contributions USAID has made during its seven-decade partnership with Nepal and the Nepalese people.

He also mentioned that USAID has been providing grant assistance according to the needs and priorities of the Government of Nepal.

USAID is the U.S. government agency that leads international development. USAID works in more than 100 countries, including Nepal. The partnership between USAID and Nepal spans more than 63 years.

USAID's support since its inception has eradicated malaria in the southern Terai region, brought agriculture to a once uninhabitable country, increased literacy, doubled life expectancy, significantly reduced infant mortality, promoted peace and democracy, and introduced immunization during the COVID-19 crisis. According to USAID, the necessary materials and technical assistance have been received.

According to various department officials of the USAID office in Nepal, in 2023, USAID supported more than 1.1 million children under the age of five in Nepal through nutrition programs, more than two thousand community leaders and stakeholders were involved in solutions to reduce child marriage and forced marriage of children and to promote education for girls. were

During this period, USAID has helped farmers and entrepreneurs sell $63 million worth of agricultural products. According to USAID, it has helped 12.4 million people receive voter and civic education and is helping the Nepalese government complete the hydropower project that will generate 1,200 megawatts of electricity worth $2.4 billion.

US Embassy spokesperson Zehra Naqvi expressed her views on the bilateral relations and cooperation under the program. USAID Nepal's Gender and Inclusive Development Advisor Manju Tuladhar, Development Program Specialists Sujan Piya and Vishwas Rana, Energy Specialist Shankar Khagi, Education Specialist Rajkumar Dulal, Senior Health Advisor Jaganath Sharma, Procurement and Aid Specialists Chetna Ghimire and Tejendra Paudel, Financial Analyst Tek Pandey, Chief Accountant Preksha Shrestha, and others also shared information about USAID's support and ongoing projects in Nepal.