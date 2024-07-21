17 Nepali Students Are Returning From Bangladesh Today

17 Nepali Students Are Returning From Bangladesh Today

July 21, 2024, 8:43 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that 17 students studying in Bangladesh will be brought to Kathmandu on Sunday.

The Prime Minister has said that arrangements have been made to return 17 Nepali students studying at Inam Medical College in Sawar region of Bangladesh as per the request of the concerned families.

In a message released by Prime Minister Oli on Saturday night on social media, it is said, 'Due to the protest demanding the abolition of the quota system in government service in Bangladesh, Nepali students who are studying medical education there are saying that they are unsafe.

Today I met with the family of that student. According to the request of the family, arrangements have been made to bring 17 Nepali students studying at Inam Medical College in Sawar area to Dhaka airport at 4 am tomorrow and then return to Kathmandu.

Prime Minister Oli has also mentioned that for the facilitation of other students who want to return to Nepal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a notice to fill the online form.

In Bangladesh, students are protesting against the proposed reservation in government service entry. About three thousand Nepali students are in Bangladesh, according to the Nepali Embassy in Dhaka.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana's Swift Action Rescues 800 Nepali Students
Jul 21, 2024
PM Oli Secured Vote Of Confidence With 188 Votes
Jul 21, 2024
BP Koirala Memorial Day Image Over Ideology
Jul 21, 2024
Guru Purnima 2024: Timings, Rituals, And Significance
Jul 21, 2024
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki Province And Bagmati Province
Jul 21, 2024

More on National

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana's Swift Action Rescues 800 Nepali Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
No Issue On Documents And Birth Date Of CGS Sigdel Chhetri: NA Spokesperson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Expresses Her Concern On Nepalese In Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Nepali Students Are Safe In Dhaka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Nepal Is A Special And Priority, Under tTe Neighbor First Policy: Indian Prime Minister Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
KOICA Nepal Office Holds Pre-Departure Orientation For Health Ministry Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

PM Oli Secured Vote Of Confidence With 188 Votes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2024
BP Koirala Memorial Day Image Over Ideology By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2024
POLITICAL SCENARIO : K.P. Sharma Oli's Resurgence By Keshab Poudel Jul 21, 2024
Guru Purnima 2024: Timings, Rituals, And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2024
Prime Minister Oli To Table Votes Of Confidence Motion Today By Agencies Jul 21, 2024
Capitals Of Thailand, Laos Joined By First Direct Railway By Agencies Jul 21, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75