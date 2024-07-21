17 Nepali Students Are Returning From Bangladesh Today

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that 17 students studying in Bangladesh will be brought to Kathmandu on Sunday.

The Prime Minister has said that arrangements have been made to return 17 Nepali students studying at Inam Medical College in Sawar region of Bangladesh as per the request of the concerned families.

In a message released by Prime Minister Oli on Saturday night on social media, it is said, 'Due to the protest demanding the abolition of the quota system in government service in Bangladesh, Nepali students who are studying medical education there are saying that they are unsafe.

Today I met with the family of that student. According to the request of the family, arrangements have been made to bring 17 Nepali students studying at Inam Medical College in Sawar area to Dhaka airport at 4 am tomorrow and then return to Kathmandu.

Prime Minister Oli has also mentioned that for the facilitation of other students who want to return to Nepal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a notice to fill the online form.

In Bangladesh, students are protesting against the proposed reservation in government service entry. About three thousand Nepali students are in Bangladesh, according to the Nepali Embassy in Dhaka.