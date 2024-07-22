Lipulek, Limpiyadhura And Kalapani Is Nepal’s Territory: Prime Minister Oli

July 22, 2024, 5:05 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the government is firm and clear that Lipulek, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani belong to Nepal.

He said this during the question and answer program with the Prime Minister in the House of Representatives on Monday.

Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPPA) MP Deepak Singh questioned that Lipulek, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura are included in Nepal's map, but Nepal has not been able to enjoy them.

In response, Prime Minister Oli said that the government is firm and clear that Lipulek, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani belong to Nepal.

"According to Sugauli Treaty 1816, the government is firm and clear that Lipulek, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, including Kali, that is, all the land east of the Mahakali River, belongs to Nepal," said Prime Minister Oli.

