Ministry Is Working to Bring All Nepali Students Safely From Bangladesh: FM Dr. Rana

Nepali Returnee Students Requested Foreign Minister Dr. Rana To Protect Their Friends In Bangladesh

July 22, 2024, 5:55 p.m.

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba said the ministry has been working to safely bring back all Nepalese students from Bangladesh. Meeting with the Nepali students who returned to their country after the agitation in Bangladesh, she expressed firm commitments to protect the Nepalese students and all kinds of step to protect Nepalese nationals in Bangladesh.

Assuring the students who returned from Bangladesh, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Rana said Nepalese Embassy in Bangladesh is coordinating with different agencies in Bangladesh to safely bring back Nepali students home.

After listening, she suggested not to return until the situation is peaceful and informed that the Nepali government is providing necessary support and coordination for the security of the Nepali students who are there as well as if they want to come home.

Informing that by keeping a 'help desk' in the ministry and by activating the Nepali Embassy in Dhaka, instructions have been given to the Nepali people there to provide the necessary support, she mentioned that the Nepali government will support the Nepalese students through diplomatic means. Protests against reservation in government service entry are currently ongoing in Bangladesh.

Nepali students who are in trouble due to the ongoing agitation in Dhaka are returning home. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 1,200 students have returned to their country by Sunday.

Some students studying medicine in various colleges in Dhaka, who returned to Nepal on Sunday, reached the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today and met with Minister Dr. Rana. They informed that Nepali and foreign students studying in various colleges there felt unsafe due to the agitation.

They informed that they were not able to contact their families, they were not able to leave their places and the students there were not in contact because internet and telephone services were cut off in Dhaka and its surrounding areas.

They informed that the Nepali Embassy in Dhaka has contacted and coordinated for those who are in trouble and provided the necessary assistance to those who want to come to Nepal. Although there is no such insecurity situation for the students inside the college, they said that they are afraid of not being able to contact their families because there is no internet, phone etc.

The students have requested Minister Dr. Rana to take steps to ensure the safety of their Nepali friends who are currently there and to reduce the impact on their studies due to the agitation.

The students requested that the Nepali Embassy in Dhaka keep the contacts and data of all the Nepalese who are there and create an environment where they can help when they are in trouble from time to time.

All Nepali students in Bangladesh are safe. The Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka is in regular communication with the local authorities, college administrations, and Nepali students regarding their safety, security, and well-being.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Laxmi Sunrise Capital will sell 5 billion rupees bonds issued by Global IME Bank
Jul 22, 2024
Korean Ambassador Park Taeyoung Paid A Courtesy Call On Minister For Foreign Affairs Dr.Arzu Rana Deuba
Jul 22, 2024
Lipulek, Limpiyadhura And Kalapani Is Nepal’s Territory: Prime Minister Oli
Jul 22, 2024
Ashadha Purnima Celebrations
Jul 22, 2024
⁠ All Nepali Students In Bagladesh Are Safe: Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba
Jul 22, 2024

More on National

Korean Ambassador Park Taeyoung Paid A Courtesy Call On Minister For Foreign Affairs Dr.Arzu Rana Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 4 minutes ago
Lipulek, Limpiyadhura And Kalapani Is Nepal’s Territory: Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 16 minutes ago
Ashadha Purnima Celebrations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 4 minutes ago
⁠ All Nepali Students In Bagladesh Are Safe: Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 30 minutes ago
222 Wildlife Rescued In Chitwan National Park, 76 died By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours ago
Nepal-China Relations Are Getting Qualitatively Stronger By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 13 minutes ago

The Latest

Laxmi Sunrise Capital will sell 5 billion rupees bonds issued by Global IME Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2024
FOREIGN EXCHANGE: Largest Deposit By A Correspondent Jul 22, 2024
CARE (work), Integral But Unequal By Tripti Rai Jul 22, 2024
IMF: Approval Of SDR By A Correspondent Jul 22, 2024
Nepali Women Cricket Team Loses To Pakistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2024
Kamala Harris Sets Her Sights On Winning Democratic Nomination For Presidency By Agencies Jul 22, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75