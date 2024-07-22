Ministry Is Working to Bring All Nepali Students Safely From Bangladesh: FM Dr. Rana

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba said the ministry has been working to safely bring back all Nepalese students from Bangladesh. Meeting with the Nepali students who returned to their country after the agitation in Bangladesh, she expressed firm commitments to protect the Nepalese students and all kinds of step to protect Nepalese nationals in Bangladesh.

Assuring the students who returned from Bangladesh, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Rana said Nepalese Embassy in Bangladesh is coordinating with different agencies in Bangladesh to safely bring back Nepali students home.

After listening, she suggested not to return until the situation is peaceful and informed that the Nepali government is providing necessary support and coordination for the security of the Nepali students who are there as well as if they want to come home.

Informing that by keeping a 'help desk' in the ministry and by activating the Nepali Embassy in Dhaka, instructions have been given to the Nepali people there to provide the necessary support, she mentioned that the Nepali government will support the Nepalese students through diplomatic means. Protests against reservation in government service entry are currently ongoing in Bangladesh.

Nepali students who are in trouble due to the ongoing agitation in Dhaka are returning home. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 1,200 students have returned to their country by Sunday.

Some students studying medicine in various colleges in Dhaka, who returned to Nepal on Sunday, reached the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today and met with Minister Dr. Rana. They informed that Nepali and foreign students studying in various colleges there felt unsafe due to the agitation.

They informed that they were not able to contact their families, they were not able to leave their places and the students there were not in contact because internet and telephone services were cut off in Dhaka and its surrounding areas.

They informed that the Nepali Embassy in Dhaka has contacted and coordinated for those who are in trouble and provided the necessary assistance to those who want to come to Nepal. Although there is no such insecurity situation for the students inside the college, they said that they are afraid of not being able to contact their families because there is no internet, phone etc.

The students have requested Minister Dr. Rana to take steps to ensure the safety of their Nepali friends who are currently there and to reduce the impact on their studies due to the agitation.

The students requested that the Nepali Embassy in Dhaka keep the contacts and data of all the Nepalese who are there and create an environment where they can help when they are in trouble from time to time.

All Nepali students in Bangladesh are safe. The Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka is in regular communication with the local authorities, college administrations, and Nepali students regarding their safety, security, and well-being.