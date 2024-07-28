Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Assures Japanese Support To Nepal’s Education Sector

Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Assures Japanese Support To Nepal’s Education Sector

July 28, 2024, 8:45 a.m.

Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on Minister for Education, Science and Technology Bidhya Bhattarai at Singha Durbar, Kathmandu on Friday.

According to the Embassy of Japan, both the dignitaries shared the view to further enhance the educational exchange between Japan and Nepal. Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University (APU) members including Vice President were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Ambassador Kikuta expressed his congratulatory wishes to Minister Bhattarai on her assumption of the post of education minister. He said that educational exchange was one of the important pillars that support the friendship between Japan and Nepal. He said that APU, a unique university in Japan, reflects the best example of this friendship as half of the students were international students including Nepali.

Okamura Yoshifumi, the Vice President of APU informed that now graduates were establishing the Nepal Chapter of the APU Alumni Association to strengthen their ties. Additionally, Ambassador Kikuta and Minister Bhattarai shared their expectations for enhancing exchange between the two countries through education. Those who had studied in Japan and returned to Nepal are expected to contribute to Nepal's further development.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Koshi, Gandaki, Sudu Paschim And Bagmati Province
Jul 28, 2024
EU Ambassador To Nepal Veronique Lorenzo Paid A Courtesy Call On Rana
Jul 27, 2024
139 People Died In The Disaster
Jul 27, 2024
Monetary Policy Eases Managing Capital Fund Stress
Jul 27, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Sudu Paschim And Bagmati Province
Jul 27, 2024

More on National

EU Ambassador To Nepal Veronique Lorenzo Paid A Courtesy Call On Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
HELVETAS NEPAL’S RIVERBED FARMING: Shift From Overseas To Local Farming By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 8 hours ago
Lok Bahadur Thapa, permanent representative of the UN in New York, was appointed as the Vice President of ECOSOC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Leeladevi Gadtaula Became The First woman Chief Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Foreign Secretary Calls On Vice Governor Of Yunan Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Global Shapers Kathmandu Hub successfully hosts third talk session, focus on “Enabling Environments for Sustainable Agriculture” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Paris Olympics: U.S. wins first gold on Day 1 of the Summer Games in swimming relay By Agencies Jul 28, 2024
Modi To Visit Ukraine In August: Indian Media By Agencies Jul 28, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of Koshi, Gandaki, Sudu Paschim And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2024
139 People Died In The Disaster By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2024
Monetary Policy Eases Managing Capital Fund Stress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 27, 2024
Japan, China Foreign Ministers Meet In Laos By Agencies Jul 27, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75