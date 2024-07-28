Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Assures Japanese Support To Nepal’s Education Sector

Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on Minister for Education, Science and Technology Bidhya Bhattarai at Singha Durbar, Kathmandu on Friday.

According to the Embassy of Japan, both the dignitaries shared the view to further enhance the educational exchange between Japan and Nepal. Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University (APU) members including Vice President were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Ambassador Kikuta expressed his congratulatory wishes to Minister Bhattarai on her assumption of the post of education minister. He said that educational exchange was one of the important pillars that support the friendship between Japan and Nepal. He said that APU, a unique university in Japan, reflects the best example of this friendship as half of the students were international students including Nepali.

Okamura Yoshifumi, the Vice President of APU informed that now graduates were establishing the Nepal Chapter of the APU Alumni Association to strengthen their ties. Additionally, Ambassador Kikuta and Minister Bhattarai shared their expectations for enhancing exchange between the two countries through education. Those who had studied in Japan and returned to Nepal are expected to contribute to Nepal's further development.