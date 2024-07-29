France Opens Probe Into Death Threats Against Israeli Athletes At Paris Games

France Opens Probe Into Death Threats Against Israeli Athletes At Paris Games

July 29, 2024, 8:20 a.m.

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into death threats against Israeli athletes competing in the Paris Olympic Games.

The Paris prosecutors office says threatening emails were sent to three Israeli athletes participating in the Olympics that opened in the French capital on Friday. What was written in the emails has not been disclosed.

Investigators told NHK they are probing the incident on suspicion of threatening to kill from discriminatory motives against a particular state or religion, among others.

The AFP News Agency has reported that personal information on Israeli athletes taking part in the Games were illegally released on the social media platform Telegram on Friday when the Olympic opening ceremony took place.

The personal data included blood test results and passwords to log in to online services.

The data have been removed at the request of French authorities.

The safety of Israeli athletes is one of the challenges for French authorities as fighting continues in the Gaza Strip between Israeli forces and the Islamic group Hamas.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, "Israeli athletes have been among the delegations particularly targeted." He added, "That's why I decided to provide the Israeli delegation with 24-hour protection."



Agencies

