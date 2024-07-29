Quad Foreign Ministers To Discuss Joint Support For Indo-Pacific Nations

Quad Foreign Ministers To Discuss Joint Support For Indo-Pacific Nations

July 29, 2024, 8:13 a.m.

The foreign ministers of the Quad nations of Japan, the United States, Australia and India will meet in Tokyo on Monday to discuss ways to jointly address challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

The ministers are expected to exchange views on the situation in the East and South China seas, where China is increasing its presence, as well as North Korea, among other issues.

They intend to reaffirm their cooperation in efforts to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law.

The ministers are expected to agree to help the Philippines improve its cyber security capabilities. The Quad nations also plan to provide support for Palau in its creation of a communications network called Open RAN.

Other issues on the agenda will include their joint support for other nations in the improvement of law-enforcement capabilities at sea, as well as disaster relief activities.

The ministers are expected to release a joint statement summarizing their talks.

Agencies

France Opens Probe Into Death Threats Against Israeli Athletes At Paris Games
Jul 29, 2024
Paris Olympics: U.S. wins first gold on Day 1 of the Summer Games in swimming relay
Jul 28, 2024
Modi To Visit Ukraine In August: Indian Media
Jul 28, 2024
Japan, China Foreign Ministers Meet In Laos
Jul 27, 2024
Obamas Back Harris As Democratic Presidential Nominee
Jul 27, 2024

More on International

France Opens Probe Into Death Threats Against Israeli Athletes At Paris Games By Agencies 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
Modi To Visit Ukraine In August: Indian Media By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Japan, China Foreign Ministers Meet In Laos By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Obamas Back Harris As Democratic Presidential Nominee By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony To Take Place Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Biden And Netanyahu Discuss Gaza Ceasefire By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

NEPAL: Net Exporter Of Electricity By Keshab Poudel Jul 29, 2024
Criminal Governance & Neopatrimonialism By Deepak Raj Joshi Jul 29, 2024
Monetary Policy Fails To Address Hotel Industry: Binayak Shah By Keshab Poudel Jul 29, 2024
Nepal’s Tiger Population Triples Over A Decade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Bagmati Province, Gandaki And Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2024
Global IME Bank Cardholders Will Get Up To 15% Discount In Radisson Hotel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75