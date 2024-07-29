Quad Foreign Ministers To Discuss Joint Support For Indo-Pacific Nations

The foreign ministers of the Quad nations of Japan, the United States, Australia and India will meet in Tokyo on Monday to discuss ways to jointly address challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

The ministers are expected to exchange views on the situation in the East and South China seas, where China is increasing its presence, as well as North Korea, among other issues.

They intend to reaffirm their cooperation in efforts to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law.

The ministers are expected to agree to help the Philippines improve its cyber security capabilities. The Quad nations also plan to provide support for Palau in its creation of a communications network called Open RAN.

Other issues on the agenda will include their joint support for other nations in the improvement of law-enforcement capabilities at sea, as well as disaster relief activities.

The ministers are expected to release a joint statement summarizing their talks.