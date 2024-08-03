Democratic National Convention: Harris Secures Votes For Presidential Nomination

US Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough votes from delegates to the Democratic National Convention to secure the party's nomination for president. The chairman of the Democratic National Committee made the announcement on Friday.

The committee has been conducting an online roll call, which continues until Monday.

Harris joined a campaign livestream and said she is "honored" by the result. She noted that she will officially accept the nomination next week.

Harris said, "As your future president, I know we are up to this fight. And when we fight, everyone will say in unison, we win."

Harris will be facing the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump. If she wins, she will become the first woman to serve in the Oval Office.

Party leaders expect the pick for vice president to be finalized by August 7, prior to the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.