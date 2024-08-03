Democratic National Convention: Harris Secures Votes For Presidential Nomination

Democratic National Convention: Harris Secures Votes For Presidential Nomination

Aug. 3, 2024, 9:13 a.m.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has secured enough votes from delegates to the Democratic National Convention to secure the party's nomination for president. The chairman of the Democratic National Committee made the announcement on Friday.

The committee has been conducting an online roll call, which continues until Monday.

Harris joined a campaign livestream and said she is "honored" by the result. She noted that she will officially accept the nomination next week.

Harris said, "As your future president, I know we are up to this fight. And when we fight, everyone will say in unison, we win."

Harris will be facing the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump. If she wins, she will become the first woman to serve in the Oval Office.

Party leaders expect the pick for vice president to be finalized by August 7, prior to the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Agencies

IPPAN Urges PM Oli To Develop Energy As Basis Of Prosperity
Aug 03, 2024
Tensions Remain High In Bangladesh As Students Call For Protests
Aug 03, 2024
Hezbollah Leader: Battle Against Israel Enters New Phase
Aug 02, 2024
Mithila’s Women Mark Madhushravani
Aug 01, 2024
China Move Top Of Medal Tally
Aug 01, 2024

More on International

Tensions Remain High In Bangladesh As Students Call For Protests By Agencies 6 hours, 5 minutes ago
Hezbollah Leader: Battle Against Israel Enters New Phase By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Trump Criticized For Saying Harris 'Happened To Turn Black' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Southern India Landslides Kill Over 150 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Israel Claims To Have 'Eliminated' Senior Hezbollah Commander By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Netanyahu Vows 'Severe Response To Hezbollah Attack' By Agencies 4 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

The Rot Overhead By Hemant Arjyal Aug 03, 2024
Twenty Nepal Government Officers Received JDS Fellowship To Pursue Higher Education In Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 03, 2024
IPPAN Urges PM Oli To Develop Energy As Basis Of Prosperity By Agencies Aug 03, 2024
52.91 Percent Students Passed In Grade 12 Examinations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 03, 2024
JDS Project Has Been Able To Continue Because Of Your Support By Kikuta Yutaka Aug 02, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75