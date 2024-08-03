Twenty Nepal Government Officers Received JDS Fellowship To Pursue Higher Education In Japan

Ambassador Kikuta congratulated the establishment of JDSAAN and encouraged JDS fellows who will begin their studies in Japan

Aug. 3, 2024, 10:09 a.m.

Photo 1.jpg

KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, hosted a send-off party for Nepal’s government officials who will be studying in Japan under the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) at his official residence in Tahachal today.

The JDS offers Nepal’s young government officials two-year Master's Degree courses and three-year Doctoral level courses in reputed Japanese universities.

This year, a total of 22 government officials - 20 studying for a master's degree and two for a PhD - will leave Nepal this month to obtain their degrees in Japan. After completion of studies, the JDS fellows are expected to engage in formulating and implementing socioeconomic development plans and evolve as leaders in Nepal, as well as contribute to strengthening of friendly relations between Japan and Nepal.

On the occasion, Ambassador Kikuta extended congratulations to the JDS fellows who had been selected and encouraged them to gain as much knowledge and experience as possible, as well as to deepen their understanding of Japan. Ambassador Kikuta expressed his expectation that they would utilize their knowledge and experience gained in Japan to carry out their work in a steady and reliable manner, and to play an important role in Nepal's development upon their return to Nepal.

Photo 2.jpg

Ambassador also expressed his appreciation for the establishment of the JDS Alumni Association of Nepal (JDSAAN) by JDS returned fellows this year and encouraged JDS fellows to get involved in the JDSAAN's activities after completing their studies and returning to Nepal. This brings the total number of government officials who have been given the opportunity to study in Japan by JDS to 187, including the 22 JDS fellows who are visiting Japan this month.

This year’s JDS fellowship recipient includes Ms Laxmi Prasai, section officer of Prime Minister and Council of Minister, Lekhnath Regmi, Under Secretary, District Treasury Comptroller officer Kathmandu, Bibek Kumar Sunar Khadka, Section Officer Ministry of Economic Affairs and Planning, Bagmati Province, Ram Chandra Dahal, Section officer, Industry and Commerce Office, Shree Chandra Khatiwada, Under Secretary, Public Procurement Monitoring Office, Sudip Dahal, Tax Officer, Taxpayer Service Office, Khandbari, Ms. Nisha Bhattarai, Section Officer, Lalitpur Metropolitan City, Ms. Sabina Gautam, section officer, Ministry of Physical, Infrastructure Development and Transport Management, Gandaki Province, Ms. Anjana Rai, Section officer, Election Commission, Santosh Paudel, Section officer, Social Development Office, Lamjung.

Photo 3.jpg

Similarly, Ms. Jaya Kala Rai, section officer, Election Commission, Mukesh Kumar Chaurasiya, section Officer, Office of Prime Minister and Council Minister. Ganesh Gurung, Account Officer, Dakchinkali Municipality, Umesh Chandra Lamsal, Planning Officer, National Planning Commission, Mohan K.C, Section Officer, Ministry of Defense, Rajesh Banjara, section officer, Land Management Training Center, Dhulikhel, Binaya Mishra, Under Secretary, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Ms. Sweta Bhattarai, Under Secretary, Supreme Court of Nepal, Ms. Ambika Raghubanhi, Section officer, Office of the Attorney General, Kathmandu,Ms. Pratima Pokharel, Section Officer, Office of Attorney General, Kedar Satyal, Under Secretary, Department of Water Resources and Irrigation and Vijaya Bhurtel, under secretary, Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

52.91 Percent Students Passed In Grade 12 Examinations
Aug 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province
Aug 03, 2024
NIMB Ace Capital Celebrates 12 Years Of Excellence
Aug 02, 2024
Global IME Bank and Gulf Exchange Company Sign Agreement for Easier Money Transfers from Qatar to Nepal
Aug 02, 2024
Nepal Investment Mega Bank Partners with Cimex Inc. to Offer Financing for all Models of BYD Electric Vehicle
Aug 02, 2024

More on National

2024 Foreign Minister’s Commendation To KAMIMURA Yoshiharu Of Tribhuvan University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Prime Minister's request to the Swiss Ambassador to increase foreign investment in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
The UN In Nepal And Dhulikhel Hospital Agreed On Strategic Collaboration to Transform Healthcare Delivery in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
MCA-Nepal Completes Signing Agreement For All Three 400kV Substations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
Lieutenant General Ashokraj Sigdel Has Been Given The Responsibility of Acting Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
National Security Adviser Shankardas Bairagi Has Resigned By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago

The Latest

The Rot Overhead By Hemant Arjyal Aug 03, 2024
IPPAN Urges PM Oli To Develop Energy As Basis Of Prosperity By Agencies Aug 03, 2024
52.91 Percent Students Passed In Grade 12 Examinations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 03, 2024
Tensions Remain High In Bangladesh As Students Call For Protests By Agencies Aug 03, 2024
Democratic National Convention: Harris Secures Votes For Presidential Nomination By Agencies Aug 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 03, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75