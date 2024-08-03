Twenty Nepal Government Officers Received JDS Fellowship To Pursue Higher Education In Japan

KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, hosted a send-off party for Nepal’s government officials who will be studying in Japan under the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) at his official residence in Tahachal today.

The JDS offers Nepal’s young government officials two-year Master's Degree courses and three-year Doctoral level courses in reputed Japanese universities.

This year, a total of 22 government officials - 20 studying for a master's degree and two for a PhD - will leave Nepal this month to obtain their degrees in Japan. After completion of studies, the JDS fellows are expected to engage in formulating and implementing socioeconomic development plans and evolve as leaders in Nepal, as well as contribute to strengthening of friendly relations between Japan and Nepal.

On the occasion, Ambassador Kikuta extended congratulations to the JDS fellows who had been selected and encouraged them to gain as much knowledge and experience as possible, as well as to deepen their understanding of Japan. Ambassador Kikuta expressed his expectation that they would utilize their knowledge and experience gained in Japan to carry out their work in a steady and reliable manner, and to play an important role in Nepal's development upon their return to Nepal.

Ambassador also expressed his appreciation for the establishment of the JDS Alumni Association of Nepal (JDSAAN) by JDS returned fellows this year and encouraged JDS fellows to get involved in the JDSAAN's activities after completing their studies and returning to Nepal. This brings the total number of government officials who have been given the opportunity to study in Japan by JDS to 187, including the 22 JDS fellows who are visiting Japan this month.

This year’s JDS fellowship recipient includes Ms Laxmi Prasai, section officer of Prime Minister and Council of Minister, Lekhnath Regmi, Under Secretary, District Treasury Comptroller officer Kathmandu, Bibek Kumar Sunar Khadka, Section Officer Ministry of Economic Affairs and Planning, Bagmati Province, Ram Chandra Dahal, Section officer, Industry and Commerce Office, Shree Chandra Khatiwada, Under Secretary, Public Procurement Monitoring Office, Sudip Dahal, Tax Officer, Taxpayer Service Office, Khandbari, Ms. Nisha Bhattarai, Section Officer, Lalitpur Metropolitan City, Ms. Sabina Gautam, section officer, Ministry of Physical, Infrastructure Development and Transport Management, Gandaki Province, Ms. Anjana Rai, Section officer, Election Commission, Santosh Paudel, Section officer, Social Development Office, Lamjung.

Similarly, Ms. Jaya Kala Rai, section officer, Election Commission, Mukesh Kumar Chaurasiya, section Officer, Office of Prime Minister and Council Minister. Ganesh Gurung, Account Officer, Dakchinkali Municipality, Umesh Chandra Lamsal, Planning Officer, National Planning Commission, Mohan K.C, Section Officer, Ministry of Defense, Rajesh Banjara, section officer, Land Management Training Center, Dhulikhel, Binaya Mishra, Under Secretary, Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Ms. Sweta Bhattarai, Under Secretary, Supreme Court of Nepal, Ms. Ambika Raghubanhi, Section officer, Office of the Attorney General, Kathmandu,Ms. Pratima Pokharel, Section Officer, Office of Attorney General, Kedar Satyal, Under Secretary, Department of Water Resources and Irrigation and Vijaya Bhurtel, under secretary, Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration.