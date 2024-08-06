SAARC Secretary General Calls On Te President Of The Republic Of The Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu

The Secretary General of SAARC, Ambassador Golam Sarwar called on the President of the Republic of the Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu. During the meeting held at the President’s Office, the President welcomed Secretary General and discussed the importance of collaboration and engagement between the SAARC member states and Maldives commitment to the SAARC process.

Secretary General expressed gratitude to the President and the Government of the Republic of the Maldives for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation. Secretary General also expressed his appreciation to the Government of Maldives for their continued support to SAARC and commended on the vital role Maldives has played since the Association’s establishment in December 1985. Secretary General also highlighted that more needs to be done to fully realize SAARC’s potential.

Secretary General is on his Introductory Visit to the Maldives, from 4-8 August 2024.