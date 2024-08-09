Japan Marks 79 Years Since Atomic Bombing Of Nagasaki

Japan is commemorating 79 years since the atomic bombing of Nagasaki during World War Two. The city will honor the tens of thousands of victims in an annual ceremony, with representatives from around the world in attendance. But there will be some noticeable absences among foreign diplomats.

An updated list of victims will be placed at the memorial site as part of the ceremony. It includes the names of survivors who died in the last twelve months. The number of deceased now stands at 198,785.

The city will observe a moment of silence at 11:02 a.m., the exact time the bomb exploded on August 9th,1945.

Mayor Suzuki Shiro will also deliver a declaration of peace. He's expected to call on world leaders to seek diplomatic solutions amid the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Ambassadors from Group of Seven nations, including the United States, France and Britain, will not be attending. That's after Suzuki opted not to invite the ambassador of Israel. He says the decision was not political, but aimed at ensuring a calm and solemn atmosphere on Friday.