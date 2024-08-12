Kim Jong Un Vows To Bring 15,000 Flood Victims To Pyongyang

Aug. 12, 2024, 8:23 a.m.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has unveiled a plan to bring more than 15,000 people affected by recent heavy rains to the capital, Pyongyang.

The ruling Workers' Party newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, reported on Saturday that Kim visited North Phyongan Province in the country's northwest on Thursday and Friday. The region was hit hard by heavy rains in late July.

In his address to a gathering of local people, Kim expressed sympathy for flood victims, who he said are being forced to suffer hardship. He said he is really sorry about this.

Kim also said 130,000 soldiers and others will be brought to affected areas to speed up reconstruction efforts.

Kim estimated it would take at least two to three months for flood victims to stabilize their lives after the conclusion of home building and repair work.

He said more than 15,000 people, including the elderly and children, would be evacuated to Pyongyang until the process is complete.

Photographs in the newspaper showed Kim listening to displaced people and holding a child in a make-shift tent.

Kim thanked countries and international organizations that have offered Pyongyang assistance.

But he said North Korea will "forge its own path with its own strength and effort."

Agencies

