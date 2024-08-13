Nepal-India Held A Bilateral Meeting

The Foreign Secretary of India Vilram Misri left Kathmandu last night upon completion of his two-day official visit to Nepal. He was seen off at the Tribhuvan International Airport by Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal.

Before leaving, Foreign Secretary Lamsal held a bilateral meeting with the visiting Foreign Secretary of India Misri in Kathmandu today. The two sides reviewed the overall aspects of Nepal-India relations including cooperation between the two countries in the areas of energy and power sector, physical and digital connectivity, agriculture, tourism, trade and transit, ffid peopleto-people relations.

The two Foreign Secretaries agreed to continue to advance engagements between the two sides, including through regular bilateral mechanisms. Following the meeting, Foreign Secretary Lamsal hosted a luncheon in honour of the Foreign Secretary of India.

During his visit to Nepal, Foreign Secretary of India Misri paid courtesy calls on President Ramchandra Paudel, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Minister for Home Affairs Ramesh Lekhak and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests and bilateral cooperation were discussed during the calls on.