Japanese PM Kishida Announces He Will Not Run In Next Leadership Election

Aug. 14, 2024, 8:51 a.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has announced his decision not to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election next month. It means Japan will soon have a new prime minister.

Kishida explained his decision in a news conference on Wednesday.

The prime minister said: "In the up-coming presidential election, it's necessary to show the people that the Liberal Democratic Party will change. To this end, a transparent and open election, and free and open debate are important. The first easy-to-understand step that indicates that the LDP will change is for me to step back."

His announcement follows a political funding scandal involving factions within the LDP. Kishida has worked to regain public trust in politics by trying to reform the party.

He disbanded its factions and punished lawmakers linked to the scandal. Kishida also revised the political funds control law.

But his reforms did not stem growing public criticism of the government. Recent opinion polls show that approval ratings for Kishida's Cabinet are low.

There is increasing concern within the LDP that the party will struggle in the next Lower House election.

Kishida assumed the premiership in October 2021. He will become the eight longest-serving Prime Minister in Japan's post-war period.

