Youth Sounding Board (YSB)’s Third Cohort Journey Begins

Given that a large portion of Nepal's population consists of young individuals, their active participation in the development process and involvement at all three levels of governance is essential for the nation's transformation.

In this context, the European Union-funded Youth Sounding Board (YSB) serves as a vital initiative. After the success of two previous cohorts, the EU has now appointed members for the third cohort of the YSB.

Residential orientation of European Union (EU) funded Youth Sounding Board (YSB) members was organized recently. The EU-Nepal Youth Sounding Board’s third cohort is composed of 30 youths aged 18-28, from various provinces of Nepal.

Those include Sasha Sunuwar, Bidhya Neupane, Rakshya Khadgi, Shishir Sapkota, Bibhuti Poharel, Dikshya Bhandari, Smarika Pokharel and Manisha Neupane. Similarly, Kritika Dhungana, Sobindra Nepali,Sahiba Khatun Miya, Sagar Budha,Aakriti Chamlagain, Deepa Rai, Tanjua Pandey, Manoj (Manorama) Ghartimagar, Rupika Tharu, Sunita Chamar, Samir Pariyar, Diwas Sharraf, Alisha Mulmi, Bikash Kumar Agrawal, Khushi Kumari Gupta, MD Naym Rain, Shishir B.K. ,Anusha Ojha,Puja Shah, Rabishek Chaudhary and Himal Rokaya.

“This is a two-way street,” said Veronique Lorenzo, EU Ambassador to Nepal, at the YSB Third Cohort opening in Kathmandu. She calls on youth to shape Nepal’s future, highlighting both challenges and opportunities, “writes in EU Nepal X wall.

The new board members are jubilant joining YSB. “It’s an amazing experience for youth like us, from all the provinces, coming together, sharing this bond.”–Dikshya Bhandari, 22, law student from Gandaki Province. Grateful to the European Union for this platform where we can connect, learn, & shape the future together.

“I joined YSB to grow personally and professionally. YSB helps youth become focal points for change, aligning with my passion for gender equality and indigenous rights. My message to the EU: Expand YSB! Thousands in Nepal are eager to learn and lead,” said Deepa Rai in EU Nepal’s X wall.

Youth Sounding Board (YSB) is a consultative space for Nepalese youth to have an influence on the EU’s actions by making it more participatory, relevant, and effective for them. It is an all-inclusive multi-sartorial platform of engagement designed to bring together youth voices to guide the EU’s development cooperation in Nepal.

The YSB started under Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen’s leadership, with the formation of a global YSB, and similar boards have been formed in other Delegations around the world.

In Nepal, the earlier two cohort of Youth Sounding Board was being implemented by the EU's three grantees on youth, which were awarded to Youth Innovation Lab, Oxfam, and Helvetas-Nepal and consortium members respectively.

Thirty YSB members participated in the orientation event and each day of the orientation was planned to be interactive, informative, engaging, and participatory.

The first day was all about learning to trust each other listen to each other and lead the way with exercise and physical activities. YSB members were oriented about code of conduct, and it was collectively discussed and agreed by all members followed by contract signing.