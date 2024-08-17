US Vice President Harris Unveils Economic Plan

US Vice President Harris Unveils Economic Plan

Aug. 17, 2024, 9:26 a.m.

On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris used her first major policy speech to unveil her economic agenda. The Democratic nominee for president focused her message on plans to fight large corporations and ease the cost of living.

Harris laid out the proposals for her first 100 days in office at a rally in the battleground state of North Carolina.

She said: "As president, I will be laser-focused on creating opportunities for the middle class that advance their economic security, stability and dignity. Together, we will build what I call an 'opportunity economy.'"

Her plans include tackling the high price of groceries, saying she will work with Congress to advance the first-ever federal ban on corporate price-gouging.

She also wants to lower the costs of owning a home, promising to provide first-time buyers with up to $25,000 for help with down payments and a tax incentive for those who build homes for them.

Other measures include tax cuts and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

Harris' opponent in November, former US President Donald Trump, is also trying to win support for his economic program. On Wednesday, he described the plan to supporters in North Carolina.

Trump said, "Together, we will deliver low taxes, low regulations, low energy costs, low interest rates, low inflation, so that everyone can afford groceries, a car and a home."

He added that, if elected, he will boost the production of oil and natural gas, and he promised a 50 percent cut in energy prices within his first year in office.

Consumers in the US have seen inflation soar in recent years. Voters cite the high cost of living as one of their top concerns.

Agencies

