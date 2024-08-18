Nepali Embassy In Ottawa Issued Ten Point Tips To Nepali Students Considering To Pursue Higher Education In Canada

After receiving complain from Nepali students about the difficult situation faced by them, Nepalis Embassy, ​​Ottawa issued tips for Nepalese students coming to study in Canada.

As the new academic term is about to start in the near future, the Nepalese Embassy, ​​Ottawa, sincerely requests Nepali students who are preparing to come to Canada for studies to prepare by paying attention to the following suggestions to make their stay and study in Canada smooth and hassle-free.

It is advisable for the students to carefully study the information notice issued by this Embassy on 17th May 2081 and prepare to come to Canada. The notice can be viewed on the Nepali Embassy website https://ca.nepalembassy.gov.np/, Facebook page Nepal Embassy, ​​Ottawa and X account Embassy of Nepal, Canada (@nepal_of).

2. If you do enough research about the college you are studying, the subject you are studying, the costs involved, the city where the college is located, you can reduce the problems you will have to face after coming here. Students who come without full preparation by relying only on unrealistic, inadequate and exaggerated propaganda will face various problems. The reality should be carefully considered.

3. Before coming to Canada for study, communicate with relatives, friends, friends, seniors or former students, students' social media networks, Non-Resident Nepalese Association (NRN) in the relevant city, including Nepali diaspora organizations, about the place you are going to come, the method of study, expenses, accommodation. Having enough information about availability, job prospects etc., it is easier to face the problems that are faced at once when you come with preparation.

4. Parents should send their children only after making reasonable arrangements for their children's study, accommodation and board expenses. Under the illusion that Canada will provide employment, many students have faced problems in the past and come to Canada to study only by making necessary arrangements for college or university tuition fees, living and dining expenses. If this is not done, it is advisable for both parents and students to be careful at the beginning of the stress and psychological problems that may occur to students due to the stress and challenges of financial, educational, housing, food expenses and lack of employment that will be faced by young age students at the same time.

5. With the increase in the number of students coming from all over the world, it seems that it is becoming difficult to find accommodation and employment opportunities due to the intense pressure on student housing and employment opportunities across Canada. Understanding this reality, it is advisable to come to Canada for studies before deciding on a place to stay. One should be aware of the possibility of fraud when paying rent in advance for accommodation based on advertisements given on social media.

6. Since the climate of Canada is very cold in winter, it is advisable to prepare with advance information about the climate of that place.

7. It is easy for young students who have just arrived in Canada to do all the work by themselves in addition to studying, such as cooking, cleaning, shopping, transportation, markets, transportation, etc.