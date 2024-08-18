Ukraine Says It Destroyed Key Russian Bridge, Stresses Achievemnet

Ukraine Says It Destroyed Key Russian Bridge, Stresses Achievemnet

Aug. 18, 2024, 8:32 a.m.

Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed a strategically important bridge in Russia as they continue their cross-border operation into Russia's western region of Kursk.

On Friday, Ukrainian forces released video footage showing what they claim to be a bridge over the Seym River being destroyed by their attack.

Reports from the Associated Press and other media said Russia used the bridge to supply its troops, and that its destruction could hamper their efforts.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, said in a social media post, "For the first time, the Kursk region was hit by Western-made rocket launchers, probably American HIMARS."

She also said the bridge was completely destroyed and that volunteers who were providing assistance to evacuating citizens were killed in the attack.

A video taken on Friday in Sudzha, a town Ukrainian forces claim to have captured, showed a signboard at the entrance of an underground shelter that read in Russian, "Peaceful people in the basement. There are no soldiers."

Ukraine's military commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday that the fighting is "ongoing along the whole frontline" in the Kursk region.

He reported that Ukrainian forces had advanced one to three kilometers in some directions. He also said their forces continued capturing Russian prisoners of war.

Zelenskyy said on Friday, "We see that the occupier is suffering losses, and this is helpful, very helpful for our defense." He added, "It is about destroying the logistics of the Russian army and draining their reserves."

Agencies

Blinken To Visit Israel To Promote Talks As Bombing In Gaza
Aug 18, 2024
China Steps Up Support To Vive Mekong Nations
Aug 17, 2024
US Vice President Harris Unveils Economic Plan
Aug 17, 2024
Thai Court Orders Dismissal Of Prime Minister Srettha For Ethics Violation
Aug 16, 2024
PM Modi To Lead 78th Independence Day Celebrations From Red Fort
Aug 15, 2024

More on International

Blinken To Visit Israel To Promote Talks As Bombing In Gaza By Agencies 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
China Steps Up Support To Vive Mekong Nations By Agencies 1 day ago
US Vice President Harris Unveils Economic Plan By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Thai Court Orders Dismissal Of Prime Minister Srettha For Ethics Violation By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
PM Modi To Lead 78th Independence Day Celebrations From Red Fort By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
Israel To Send Delegation To Qatar For Ceasefire Talks Over Gaza Conflict By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

FNCCI Hails Ministry's Step To Form Economic Reform Commission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2024
Flag hoisting on Indonesia's Independence Day, 'Benefits from trade and experience sharing' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2024
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2024
NEA Has Made A Big Progress In Electricity Development Sector: Minister Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2024
Defense Minister Rai Confirmed Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Behind The Flooding In Thame By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2024
NEA’S 39Th Anniversary: Kul Man Ghising, A Cool Man By Keshab Poudel Aug 17, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75