Kamala Harris Launches Campaign Bus Tour Across Pennsylvania

Kamala Harris Launches Campaign Bus Tour Across Pennsylvania

Aug. 19, 2024, 8:10 a.m.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has embarked on a campaign bus tour across the eastern battleground state of Pennsylvania to win over voters in the November presidential election.

Harris visited Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania on Sunday with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

She shook hands and took photos with her supporters at an airport before boarding a bus bearing the names of Harris and Walz. She pledged in a speech that her team would fight for freedom and the middle class.

Harris held her first joint rally with Walz in Pennsylvania on August 6. Analysts say she has been seeking to show her eagerness to win the state in the election.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, also stumped in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The Democratic Party is due to open a national convention in Chicago in the Midwestern state of Illinois on Monday.

Agencies

Bangladesh Interim Government To Seek Reforms Before An Election, Adviser Says
Aug 19, 2024
Thai King Endorses Paetongtarn Shinawatra As prime Minister
Aug 18, 2024
Blinken To Visit Israel To Promote Talks As Bombing In Gaza
Aug 18, 2024
Ukraine Says It Destroyed Key Russian Bridge, Stresses Achievemnet
Aug 18, 2024
China Steps Up Support To Vive Mekong Nations
Aug 17, 2024

More on International

Bangladesh Interim Government To Seek Reforms Before An Election, Adviser Says By Agencies 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Thai King Endorses Paetongtarn Shinawatra As prime Minister By Agencies 16 hours, 24 minutes ago
Blinken To Visit Israel To Promote Talks As Bombing In Gaza By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Ukraine Says It Destroyed Key Russian Bridge, Stresses Achievemnet By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
China Steps Up Support To Vive Mekong Nations By Agencies 2 days ago
US Vice President Harris Unveils Economic Plan By Agencies 2 days ago

The Latest

182 People Have Died In The Monsoon Induced Disaster So Far By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2024
Janai, Kwati Purnima And Raksya Bandhan 2024: Time and Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2024
World Humanitarian Day 2024: Committing to Peace and Accountability By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Aug 19, 2024
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Karnali And Lumibni Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2024
Nepali Embassy In Ottawa Issued Ten Point Tips To Nepali Students Considering To Pursue Higher Education In Canada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2024
Religious Cultural Potentiality of Tourism in Humla By Prof. Dr. Prem Sharma Aug 18, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75