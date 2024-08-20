Japan Foreign, Defense Ministers Agree With Indian PM On Deepening Security Ties

The foreign and defense chiefs of Japan and India will hold a two-plus-two meeting in the Indian capital on Tuesday. Ahead of the talks, Japan's foreign and defense ministers have agreed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the two countries will step up ties in security and other areas toward the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko and Defense Minister Kihara Minoru paid a courtesy call on the Indian leader in New Delhi on Monday.

Modi noted that cooperation between Japan and India is important in security and defense.

Kamikawa said the two countries bear a great responsibility for the peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region, as well as the wider international community.

Kihara conveyed his intention to continue joint drills between the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the Indian military, as well as cooperation in the area of defense equipment.

The latest two-plus-two meeting is the third between Japan and India, and the first since 2022.

The two sides are expected to exchange views on promoting joint drills between the two countries, as well as with the United States and other nations.

They also plan to discuss security cooperation to export surveillance radars used for Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers to India.

The Japanese government hopes to strengthen cooperation in the field of security and other areas in order to stabilize the Indo-Pacific region, where China is strengthening its influence.