Japan Foreign, Defense Ministers Agree With Indian PM On Deepening Security Ties

Japan Foreign, Defense Ministers Agree With Indian PM On Deepening Security Ties

Aug. 20, 2024, 9:14 a.m.

Japan foreign minsiter in India.jpg

The foreign and defense chiefs of Japan and India will hold a two-plus-two meeting in the Indian capital on Tuesday. Ahead of the talks, Japan's foreign and defense ministers have agreed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the two countries will step up ties in security and other areas toward the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko and Defense Minister Kihara Minoru paid a courtesy call on the Indian leader in New Delhi on Monday.

Modi noted that cooperation between Japan and India is important in security and defense.

Kamikawa said the two countries bear a great responsibility for the peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region, as well as the wider international community.

Kihara conveyed his intention to continue joint drills between the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the Indian military, as well as cooperation in the area of defense equipment.

The latest two-plus-two meeting is the third between Japan and India, and the first since 2022.

The two sides are expected to exchange views on promoting joint drills between the two countries, as well as with the United States and other nations.

They also plan to discuss security cooperation to export surveillance radars used for Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers to India.

The Japanese government hopes to strengthen cooperation in the field of security and other areas in order to stabilize the Indo-Pacific region, where China is strengthening its influence.

Agencies

Russia Says No Peace Talks Now, India PM To Visit Ukraine
Aug 20, 2024
Kamala Harris's Journey To Top Of Democratic Ticket
Aug 20, 2024
US Democrats Open National Convention
Aug 20, 2024
Bangladesh Interim Government To Seek Reforms Before An Election, Adviser Says
Aug 19, 2024
Kamala Harris Launches Campaign Bus Tour Across Pennsylvania
Aug 19, 2024

More on International

Russia Says No Peace Talks Now, India PM To Visit Ukraine By Agencies 8 hours, 47 minutes ago
Kamala Harris's Journey To Top Of Democratic Ticket By Agencies 9 hours, 3 minutes ago
US Democrats Open National Convention By Agencies 9 hours, 9 minutes ago
Bangladesh Interim Government To Seek Reforms Before An Election, Adviser Says By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Kamala Harris Launches Campaign Bus Tour Across Pennsylvania By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Thai King Endorses Paetongtarn Shinawatra As prime Minister By Agencies 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Gajatra Festival 2024: Importance And Signficance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2024
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Paid A Courtesy Call On PM Of India Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2024
190 People Have Died In The Disaster So Far By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2024
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati,Koshi And Madesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2024
India Permits Nepal To Export Additional 251 MW Electricity To India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2024
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana and External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi today. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75