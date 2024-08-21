Iran's Revolutionary Guards say they may wait to retaliate against Israel

Aug. 21, 2024, 8:07 a.m.

A spokesperson for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has suggested that the country could wait a long time before it retaliates against Israel.

Alimohammad Naini said at a news conference on Tuesday that Iranian commanders involved in decision-making would assess all conditions in order to take accurately calculated actions.

The spokesperson said Iran will decide on the timing, and that there could be a long wait before Tehran responds.

Tensions remain high in the Middle East after a senior leader of the Islamic group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed last month in Tehran. Iran blames Israel and vows to retaliate.

Also on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Egypt is one of the mediators in the ceasefire and hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

The Egyptian presidential office said Blinken and Sisi confirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Arab media reports say a new round of talks will be held in Egypt on Thursday and Friday.

However, the prospect of a breakthrough remains uncertain as Hamas and Israel still have deep differences in the negotiations.

Israeli forces continue their offensive across the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian media reported on Tuesday that a school in Gaza City in the north was bombed and 10 people including children died. The report said the building sheltered many civilians.

Health authorities in the enclave said the death toll in the conflict had risen to 40,173 as of Tuesday.

Agencies

