Matsuzaki Appointed As New Chief Representative Of JICA Nepal Office

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is pleased to announce the appointment of MATSUZAKI Mizuki as the new Chief Representative of the JICA Nepal Office.. Matsuzaki succeeds r. OKUBO Akimitsu, who concluded his tenure in Nepal on July 31, 2024.

Before assuming this role, Matsuzaki served as the Director of the Basic Education Team 2 (Africa Region) the Basic Education Group within JICA's Human Development Department at the agency's headquarters. His journey with JICA began in July 1998 when he joined as a Japanese Overseas Cooperation Volunteer in the Philippines. Over his distinguished 26-year career, Mr. Matsuzaki has contributed to various departments and country offices, including those in Laos, Egypt, and Yemen.

Matsuzaki holds a degree in Physics from Shinshu University, graduating in 1996. His extensive experience and commitment to international cooperation position him well to lead the JICA Nepal Office.

In his new role, Mr. Matsuzaki is dedicated to furthering JICA's mission of fostering development and prosperity in Nepal. He expressed enthusiasm for working with the JICA Nepal team and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the people and government of Nepal in achieving their development goals. This year marks the 70th anniversary of Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) globally, and Mr. Matsuzaki assured to commemorate this milestone by continuing to enhance developmental efforts in Nepal.

Under his leadership, the JICA Nepal Office will continue to strive towards JICA's vision of "Leading the World with Trust."